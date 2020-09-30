Their View: Retired military leaders shouldn’t endorse presidential candidates; America is divided enough

Retired military officers may vote, run for office and provide public policy advice. They should not offer presidential endorsements, which are explicitly partisan and uniquely divisive. At best, these endorsements sanction one person, one party and one platform and in doing so exclude roughly half the country. At worst, they lend military titles for favors and sell stars for high-profile positions.

The worst has happened far too much. Retired Adm. William Crowe endorsed Bill Clinton in the 1992 election and got an ambassadorship to Britain. Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn endorsed Trump in 2016 and was named national security adviser.

Endorsements politicize the military in ways both explicit and subtle. For one thing, the American public tends not to distinguish between active and retired generals. One 2019 poll found that only about three in 10 Americans identified former Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis’ status as a Marine Corps general to be “retired.” (He retired in 2013.) The signatories two weeks ago exploited this ambiguity by titling their statement “Open Letter from Senior Military Leaders,” as if the retired officers were still serving and their views reflected those of the active military.