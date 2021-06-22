Their View: Republicans should be glad high court upheld Obamacare

We’re now officially into summer, and we already have some catching up to do. So here goes:
1. Republicans should be glad the Supreme Court didn’t overturn Obamacare. Republicans may never be reconciled to the Affordable Care Act but imagine if the Supreme Court’s 7-2 vote last week had gone the other way. That would have handed Democrats a ready-made issue for the fall — what to do about all the people who would be in danger of losing health care coverage. As the parties realign and Republicans become more of a working-class party, that’s an issue that would cut into their base in rural areas. (Remember that it was Southwest Virginia Republicans who helped expand Medicaid in Virginia; they understand the economic realities of the region much better than ideologues from more affluent areas.) We have a template for what a Supreme Court decision can do to roil elections: A court decision in 1989 thrust abortion front and center in that year’s governor race, which gave Democrat Douglas Wilder an issue to hammer Republican Marshall Coleman with and made it easier for Wilder to make inroads with suburban women. Republican Glenn Youngkin may be on record attacking the ACA, but he should be grateful he doesn’t have to spend the rest of the campaign explaining how to provide health insurance to those who can’t otherwise afford it.
2. The governor’s race will be close. Democrats who think the governor’s race is theirs for the taking, just because Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in 12 years, are suffering from a classic (and potentially fatal) case of hubris. Don’t take our word for it; take the word of the first two public polls to come out since Terry McAuliffe secured the Democratic nomination. WPA Intelligence found McAuliffe leading Youngkin 48% to 46%, a lead that’s obviously within the margin of error. JMC Analytics showed McAuliffe 46%, Youngkin 42%, also within the margin of error. Some consider both to be conservative-leaning pollsters but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
Here are some useful numbers for bracketing purposes: When McAuliffe won the governorship in 2013, he took 47.7% of the vote to 45.2% for Republican Ken Cuccinelli (the rest went to a Libertarian). McAuliffe’s numbers in both these polls match his 2013 tallies. Finally, we should remember that in November 2017 — when voters knew McAuliffe best after nearly four years in office — he had a job approval rating of 43%.
Meanwhile, the Republican candidates for governor the past two elections have both polled 45% — Cuccinelli in 2013, Ed Gillespie in 2017. So Youngkin’s figures of 42% to 46% are in that range. Donald Trump was also very consistent — he took 44.4% in 2016 and 44% in 2020. The underfunded Senate candidate Daniel Gade took 43.9% last year, too. Even the weakest statewide Republican candidate in recent years — Corey Stewart in 2018 — still took 41% of the vote.
The bottom line is: These polls feel right. McAuliffe is a known quantity, which may reassure some voters — but fail to inspire others. Youngkin is a blank slate with an agreeable personality and a resume that suggests he’s not a crazy man, at least when it comes to business. There’s no reason to think this will be a blowout and every reason to think this will be close. Democrats should remember than even liberal states such as Massachusetts and Maryland have elected Republican governors. Republicans should remember that Virginia has consistently rejected Trump and candidates identified with him on a statewide basis. There are many things we don’t know about Youngkin and the Republicans this year: What abortion restrictions would they enact? What gun laws would they loosen? What Democratic initiatives of recent years would they repeal? Would they undo early voting? Would they reinstate the death penalty? Would they make it harder to move Confederate monuments? Would they halt the legalization of marijuana? On the other hand, there are also things we don’t know about McAuliffe and the Democrats: Would they do away with the state’s anti-union right-to-work law, for instance? What other social justice measures would they pursue?
3. It looks like Southwest Virginia will have a debate. We started beating the editorial drum last summer for Southwest Virginia to play host to a gubernatorial debate and create a tradition of always holding one in this part of the state. In 2013, there was one in Blacksburg. In 2017, in Wise. Appalachian School of Law in Grundy stepped forward to propose one for 2021. Youngkin accepted way back when. Now McAuliffe has put out a list of five debates he’s accepted — Grundy being one of them. We’ve been around long enough to understand that’s still not a done deal — we’ve seen too many campaigns get into the tiresome “debate over debates,” so the whole thing could still blow up. But right now, it looks like Southwest Virginia will have one. The next challenge: Can the panelists, whoever they may be, get the candidates to focus on issues unique to the region, or will they simply play to the cameras and all those voters in Northern Virginia like some Democrats did in their May debate in Bristol?
4. Rep. Bob Good voted against a medal for police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. You’d think this would be the easiest vote possible. Yet 21 Republicans still voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to those officers. One of them was Good, who represents Virginia’s 5th District. He joined such strange “luminaries” as Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in voting “no.” Certainly Fifth District voters knew in 2020 that they were voting for a conservative when they voted for Good, but did they know they were voting for someone who would align himself with such fringe characters?
5. Morgan Griffith takes the plunge. In this case, into Carvins Cove. The Republican congressman from Salem organized a relay team to take part in the recent Ironman competition in the Roanoke Valley. Not only that, Griffith — a longtime swimmer — didn’t just organize Team Fighting Ninth, he swam, as well, posting a time of 43 minutes and 18 seconds. His communications director, Kevin Baird, handled the running. The cyclist on the team was Michael Fox, a professor and director of Virginia Tech’s School of Neuroscience. (Sources tell us he was the strongest performer on the team.) In the end, Team Fighting Ninth finished 191st out of 1,379 with a total time of 5 hours, 38 minutes and 14 seconds. We’re told Griffith intends to take part next year, as well.