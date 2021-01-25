THEIR VIEW: Repeal the coal tax, but don’t leave those affected in the cold

They could start by figuring out how to fund the region’s top economic development agency, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. The coal tax credit accounts for 20% of the authority’s annual budget — so doing away with it cuts funding by about one-fifth at a time when the authority likely needs more funding, not less. The authority recently decided to use about one year’s worth of that revenue to fund an incentive program for attracting renewable energy companies to the region — so eliminating the coal tax credit also has the inadvertent effect of defunding a clean energy program. Do away with the coal tax credits if you must, but why undercut the region’s economic development efforts at the same time? You can file this under the heading of “unintended consequences” but they are unintended consequences nonetheless. Any measure to abolish coal tax credits should, at the very least, come accompanied with some funding scheme to make up the lost revenue here.

Simply replacing one revenue stream with another isn’t enough, though. The coalfields need a complete economic makeover. Before his death, former Gov. Gerald Baliles said that both Southwest and Southside Virginia needed a “Marshall Plan” to build a new economy. How about some legislative support for that? One good way to start would be to do something that Ralph Northam talked up during his campaign for governor (but has been silent about since) — converting the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university. Northam then envisioned UVa-Wise as a center for renewable energy research, which would attempt to leverage the region’s current (former) status as a energy capital into an energy capital of a different sort. That seemed a good idea then; it seems an even better one now. Since Hudson’s district includes the University of Virginia, perhaps she could use her influence to enlist UVa’s help for that effort. (We continue to wonder whether UVa is the best steward for UVa-Wise; making it a research university with a speciality in renewable energy would seem better suited for Virginia Tech, but we digress). If the state had spent the same amount of money on UVa-Wise than it spends on coal tax credits, it might already have a new economic engine in the heart of coal country. We look forward to Hudson and McPike introducing legislation to make that happen now. We know they’re against coal; surely they can’t be against all of coal country, as well, right?