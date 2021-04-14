Their View: Rasoul could make history in more ways than one

In many ways, a political base in the western part of the state would seem a handicap when so much of the Democratic base is in the eastern part of the state. However, it’s possible that Rasoul’s roots west of the Blue Ridge might turn out to be an advantage given the size of the field. Rasoul is one of the few candidates making a point to court voters in rural Virginia who are increasingly bypassed by other Democrats. (Some fans in Big Stone Gap even wrote a bluegrass song for his campaign). He’s pledged to visit every county and city — which sounds reminiscent of what Doug Wilder did when he ran for lieutenant governor in 1985 and paid such unexpected dividends.

Rasoul’s attention to rural Virginia also seems similar to how Barack Obama won the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination over Hillary Clinton. Clinton ignored small states; Obama did not. There weren’t many votes available but after awhile the margins added up and made the difference after Obama and Clinton effectively battled to a tie in bigger states. Can Rasoul do the same? That depends on how the other candidates split the votes in Northern Virginia, and how much of that Rasoul can snag.