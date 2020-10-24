Their View: Purdue Pharma OxyContin case contrasts Trump, Bush DOJ rulings

It’s unclear why top officials in the Bush Justice Department were so keen to go easy on Purdue Pharma but they were. In fact, Brownlee’s name was put on a list of federal prosecutors to be fired — a list that later became public and sparked a political firestorm of the day because administrations don’t typically fire prosecutors that they’ve appointed. It was never proven why Brownlee’s name was put on the list but this much was known: Brownlee had tangled with Michael Elston, then chief of staff for the deputy attorney general, over how hard to go after Purdue Pharma. And it was Elston who put Brownlee’s name on the list — then called Brownlee to tell him so shortly after the misdemeanor charges were filed. Elston eventually resigned as a result of the “firing list” controversy while Brownlee stayed on. Later that year Brownlee testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and Roanoke Times reporter Laurence Hammack wrote at the time that Brownlee’s impression was that Elston “seemed to be advocating more for Purdue than for the government’s position in the case.”