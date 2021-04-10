Their View: Privacy vs. accuracy? Questions swirl around 2020 census

The scope of the problem can be measured by the breadth of its critics. California legislative leaders have written to the White House questioning the effects of differential privacy and imploring that “the work of the Census Bureau ... be carefully reviewed by those who have the confidence of the president to accomplish the goals we all share.” The state of Alabama filed a lawsuit last month over similar questions. And two immigrant rights groups, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, issued a report Monday warning that “if there is a systemic bias in the resulting data, the legal requisites of redistricting would not be met” and could violate the federal Voting Rights Act.

How to fix the problem is unclear, although census officials are still working at it. If the issues can’t be resolved, some experts believe the bureau could still produce final numbers using 2010 methodology, but it is running out of time to do so.