Their View: President Moïse’s shocking assassination means US must reconsider its Haiti policy

The middle-of-the-night assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home near Port-au-Prince early Wednesday is a shocking and brutal act that will be felt far beyond the island nation.

In Miami, with its deep connections to Haiti, this bloodshed comes as cataclysmic news. It will no doubt create even greater fears that the country, already hurting for so long, will now descend into chaos.

It’s not yet completely clear what happened. Initial reports indicated the attackers spoke Spanish and that some claimed to be with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, though sources told the Miami Herald those DEA claims were false. Interim premier Claude Joseph quickly condemned the attack, which also seriously injured Moïse’s wife, Martine, as “odious, inhumane and barbaric.”

It follows months of unrest and violence in Haiti, a poor nation of about 11 million. Since January 2020, Moïse, 53, had been ruling by decree, after the country failed to hold elections. Opposition leaders have been demanding that he step down amid a constitutional crisis and allegations that he used armed gangs to stay in power.

The assault occurred just one day after Moïse named a new prime minister to take charge of the government and prepare the country for elections in two months, including for president.