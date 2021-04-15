Their View: Prepare to put away your pandemic PJs and step outside

Who for the last year has not been spending more than a little too much time roaming around in pajamas? We planned to get out of ours one morning, but after some thought, it just seemed like such a waste. Why should we dirty up laundry just to go from the bedroom to the kitchen to the home office and around again? Put on some pants or a dress? Shirt and tie? And what about shoes? Real shoes — not sneakers, slippers or Birkenstocks. No thanks. In our PJs we would stay. Happy, content and comfy.

If most of us knew a year ago what we know now — that we would be under some degree of house arrest for an entire year — there would have been plenty of “get out of heres” and “no ways” and “you are full of its.” Most of us would have had more than a little difficulty getting our arms around a year of “nos.” No family. No friends. No trips. No movies. No, no, no. Yet, here we are. Thankfully, not at the beginning, but closer to the end.