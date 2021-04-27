Their View: Plastic: What we eat and breathe

On an early, already sweltering summer morning, the 9-year-old I co-parent with my partner walked through the doors of the factory, which bills itself as “zero waste.” She had the car part draped around her shoulders and her stuffed leopard in her arms.

To the smiling Honda representative in the trademark white suit, she made a good case. We could never recycle this car part at home. The part, which came from one of the first Honda Odysseys, had historic value. The sprawling Honda building had plenty of room.

The Honda representative, still smiling, grew more and more firm in her refusals. Finally, she handed the car part back to my daughter, saying: “They won’t let me take anything like that here. That’s yours.”

It was a potent moment of symbolism for all of the plastic waste we are handing future generations. Is this really the legacy we want?

Individuals don’t start pollution. The industry does. We must demand that they stop it.

Allison Cobb is a writer and environmental activist. She is the author of the newly published book “Plastic: An Autobiography.” This column was produced for The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.