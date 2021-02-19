Their View: Pelosi’s right; a commission should investigate the attack on the Capitol

The Senate impeachment trial that ended in Donald J. Trump’s unjust acquittal established convincingly that the former president bore responsibility for the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by his supporters. But questions remain about the origins of the attack, the failure of security officials to prepare for it and the response once the Capitol was breached.

For those reasons, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right on Monday to call for an independent commission to investigate the attack, its origins and aftermath. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., also is supporting the idea.

Various congressional committees already have launched investigations into the events of Jan. 6, but, like the impeachment process, it will be difficult to keep partisanship out of those inquiries. A better instrument would be an independent commission created by Congress with distinguished members from across the political spectrum that would sift evidence about the attack and the conduct of public officials, including but not limited to Trump and congressional leaders.

Among the questions to be answered: Did the warnings about a looming attack on the Capitol go unnoticed or unheeded? Did the police guarding the Capitol make choices that aided the rioters, inadvertently or not? Were the rioters helped by members of Congress or their staffs?