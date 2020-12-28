Their View: Pell Grant expansion opens doors to higher ed

This year’s pandemic-fueled economic downturn has not been felt equally throughout the working population. Rather, it has painfully illustrated that jobs requiring a postsecondary credential tend not only to pay better but to also be more resilient.

But enrollment at most state colleges has slumped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for financial assistance have slowed. That’s why congressional action expanding access to federal need-based aid for higher education was a welcome inclusion in the year-end omnibus spending bill that landed on President Donald Trump’s desk this week.

Once approved, the legislation will render an estimated 1.7 million new students eligible for the maximum Pell Grant award and qualify an additional 555,000 students for some federal assistance, according to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

It dramatically simplifies the cumbersome aid application process, slashing dozens of questions from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and making it easier for students experiencing homelessness or with a history in foster care to apply for aid.