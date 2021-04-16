Their View: Pause on J&J vaccine shows that safety system works

The nation’s surveillance system proved capable of picking up on an adverse event that may occur in roughly 1 out of a million people who get the J&J shot. The information was also quickly made public.

The transparency is at striking odds with a common anti-vaccine conspiracy theory — that side effects are covered up by mainstream doctors, federal health agencies and the news media.

In an interview Tuesday with an editorial writer, Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Gregory Poland concurred with the FDA’s pause. Poland is one of the world’s leading vaccine researchers, and provides consulting to COVID vaccine manufacturers.

“Whenever a concern is raised like this, you pause in order to collect the data and be confident about what you’re seeing or not seeing,” Poland said. “This will be misinterpreted by people who don’t understand these things, who are vaccine-hesitant, and of course it’s ample ammunition for anti-vaxxers, but you know what? We go ahead and we do this knowing that risk because it’s the right thing to do.”

It is unclear how long the J&J pause will last, though the FDA’s acting commissioner said at a Tuesday news conference that it could be a matter of days. Much will ride on the Wednesday expert advisory panel meeting.