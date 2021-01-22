Their View: Outdoors and the arts bring new workers in

That makes sense: The people who can afford to live there probably have jobs that they can do remotely.

Still, any community in Virginia outside the urban crescent has a vested interest in where Zoom towns are — and aren’t. Communities that are losing population (which describes much of rural Virginia) need new residents, and their businesses could certainly use new customers. Even many that aren’t — such as the Roanoke Valley — have long been pitching themselves to remote workers anyway for other reasons. The question — for the Roanoke Valley and any other community that wants to pitch itself as a potential Zoom town — is what we can learn from the places that already are.

First, let’s explain how we’ve identified those Zoom towns. Actually, we haven’t: Real estate analytics companies have, based on sudden surges in demand. Truckee, California, is one, and Truckee was featured on National Public Radio, which described it as having “great skiing, mountain biking and hiking opportunities, as well as a river and lakes. It also has some great restaurants and a budding art scene.”