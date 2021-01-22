Their View: Outdoors and the arts bring new workers in

Today we introduce a new phrase to your vocabulary: Zoom town.
From the beginning of the internet, rural communities were tantalized by its prospects. Some predicted “the death of distance” — that it no longer mattered where people were as long as they could connect via technology.
Socially, that’s certainly been the case: We can now share cat pictures — or argue politics — with people anywhere there’s a WiFi connection. Economically, though, the internet hasn’t lived up to its promises. Instead of prompting a rural renaissance, technology has only accelerated what economists call “the great divergence” between urban and rural areas. It turns out that tech companies don’t like distance, after all, they prefer density — to produce lots of off-line collaboration between people from different fields. In 2019, the Valleys Innovation Council — a tech-focused business group that covers the Roanoke and New River valleys – hosted a guest speaker who advised on how this region could create that kind of density. Short version: An “innovation district” that connects downtown Roanoke with the Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center, aka, the medical school and research institute. Only by jamming a lot of creative, highly skilled people into a small space can you get what that speaker — Baltimore-based consultant Thomas Osha — called the “creative collisions” that send the “innovation economy” into overdrive. “That’s why innovation districts have become a global phenomenon,” Osha said. “Density is destiny.”
When the pandemic hit in March, some wondered whether the virus could change the economic calculus. “The thrill of city living is gone,” headlined The Boston Globe. Of course, what the Globe predicted wasn’t a rural renaissance but a newfound interested interest in the suburbs. That’s nice but not particularly what we’re interested in. Economically and demographically speaking, what we wonder is whether the virus will cause people to abandon Northern Virginia and move to Southwest and Southside Virginia instead. Unfortunately, our own virus rates aren’t helping that relocation argument. For a long time, rural Virginia stood out for its unusually low infection rates. Now, alas, the region that the Virginia Department of Health classifies as Southwest Virginia — everything from Farmville and Danville to the west — has some of highest infection rates not just in the state but in the world. the state. The rate in Bristol is 6,904 hospitalizations per 100,000 versus the Fairfax County rate of 4,831. In Washington County, it’s 7,201. We’re not helping our own cause here, people. By contrast, the Canadian rate is 1,907.
Meanwhile, enough time has passed that we can get some early read on whether the virus will reshape the nation’s residential preferences. There do appear to be some “Zoom towns” as they’re being called — smaller communities that are booming are a result of people working remotely via the Zoom video-conferencing platform (or any kind of remote working). But they’re not here. They tend to be places that already had reputation as vacation communities.
That makes sense: The people who can afford to live there probably have jobs that they can do remotely.
Still, any community in Virginia outside the urban crescent has a vested interest in where Zoom towns are — and aren’t. Communities that are losing population (which describes much of rural Virginia) need new residents, and their businesses could certainly use new customers. Even many that aren’t — such as the Roanoke Valley — have long been pitching themselves to remote workers anyway for other reasons. The question — for the Roanoke Valley and any other community that wants to pitch itself as a potential Zoom town — is what we can learn from the places that already are.
First, let’s explain how we’ve identified those Zoom towns. Actually, we haven’t: Real estate analytics companies have, based on sudden surges in demand. Truckee, California, is one, and Truckee was featured on National Public Radio, which described it as having “great skiing, mountain biking and hiking opportunities, as well as a river and lakes. It also has some great restaurants and a budding art scene.”
That sounds like a familiar description, because it’s in line with how the Roanoke Valley has been marketing itself for a decade or so now — an outdoors town. It’s why local governments have spent so much time (and money) on amenities such as greenways. And why the grand vision of a greenway running from Greenfield in Botetourt County to Galax is such a cool idea. It’s why other communities are always advised to do the same — those amenities aren’t frills, they’re actually economic development assets, just in a different form from industrial parks and shell buildings. Notice, too, the reference to the “budding art scene.” The Roanoke Valley likes to think of itself as having a lot of cultural assets, and we do. But many of those are, financially speaking, Potemkin villages — they look strong on the outside but often live precariously close to the edge. That’s why there’s the nonprofit Roanoke Cultural Endowment, which is trying to raise enough money to provide stable, long-term funding for these nonprofits. It’s unclear how much the pandemic will hurt local arts groups, but it’s certainly not helping them.