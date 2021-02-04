Their View: Our Gerald Ford moment

But he did what he thought was the right thing for the country.

And though some called him a hack and a bumbler in his time, he is now thought of as a statesman who rose to the occasion, almost providentially.

Paul O’Neill said he knew the statesman all along.

Now we again have a new president, who suddenly does not seem the man we thought we knew, but a man capable of simple eloquence and statesmanship — another man of goodwill, decency and common sense.

Recently, Joseph R. Biden promised us competent and compassionate government, with top-notch appointments. And he promised to bind our wounds and bring us together.

He cannot easily do that if the nation is caught up in, and wound up by, another impeachment trial.

We cannot turn the page if the Trump melodrama is extended and old wounds are reopened.

Why would we put the nation through this?

Why renew the nightmare, especially when it became clear last week, on a procedural vote, that there are not enough votes in the Senate for conviction?