Their View: Oscar nominations so-not-white this year

In the past several years, the slates of Oscar nominees have varied from less white — as in 2017 when “Moonlight” was named best picture — to overwhelmingly white and male last year. But the nominations announced Monday are so dramatically and historically diverse that in some categories people of color outnumber white contenders.

In the directing category, the change is breathtaking. The list includes two women — Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, the first woman of color (she is from Beijing) to be nominated for directing — and Lee Isaac Chung, the first Asian American to receive a directing nod. It’s also the first time that the directing field has two female nominees. Rounding out the category are David Fincher and Thomas Vinterberg, putting these two white male directors in another category they are rarely in: the minority.

In the best actor category, there are more men of color — a Black man, an Asian American and a British Pakistani Muslim — than white men. And in the best actress category, there are two Black women. Among the 10 nominees for supporting roles, four are people of color; in fact, most of the supporting actor nominees are Black men.