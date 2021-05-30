Their View: On Memorial Day, let’s honor those who have died by taking care of the living

In a little more than a month, on July 4th, we’ll celebrate once again our nation’s independence.

Monday, though, is the day we should remember how we kept that independence and what we’ve done with it since.

We, as Americans, are fortunate. Few of our wars have involved an existential threat to the nation (the War of 1812 and the Civil War being two post-Revolutionary War exceptions) but many have involved existential threats to the world around us. (Thought experiment: Imagine how things would be different if Nazi Germany had prevailed in World War II. Or if Osama bin Laden were still alive and presiding over his long-for caliphate.)

We spend a lot of time debating what the founders intended and whether we’re living up to their goals: Did they really intend for people to walk around with guns that can shoot 400 rounds per minute? Did they really intend for the land that Maryland ceded to the District of Columbia to become a state? Did they really intend … well, you get the idea.

Perhaps we also ought to spend some time thinking about what those who gave their life for their country intended and whether we’re living up to the spirit of their sacrifice.