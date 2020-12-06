Their View: On Day 1, Biden should end Trump’s vaccine nationalism

Declaring “America is back,” President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the world as an active and engaged nation, committed to working with our allies and partners to tackle the most pressing issues facing us today. He has nominated a seasoned foreign policy team to help overcome the damage done by four years of “America First” retrenchment.

There are many challenges that will vie for the new team’s immediate attention. The mounting crisis with Iran following the assassination of its top nuclear scientist and recent threats to boost enrichment and bar inspections soon after Biden takes office poses an immediate test of the team’s diplomatic skills. So will forging an integrated China strategy, rebuilding frayed alliances and partnerships, ending the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq responsibly and addressing climate change.

Yet, urgent as these and other issues are, the most immediate priority — not only at home, but also abroad — will be to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. By the time Biden takes office on Jan. 20, COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths likely will have reached dizzying heights — with deaths alone projected to increase by 50% between now and then, both globally and in the United States.