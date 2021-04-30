Their View: On Arbor Day, a look at attempts to bring back an old chestnut

Today is Arbor Day, a day we set aside to think about trees (and maybe plant a few more). We are also still in a global pandemic. If we combine those two thoughts, Venn Diagram-style, we wind up thinking about tree pandemics. Perhaps the greatest of those was the chestnut blight that swept through Virginia in the early 1900s and completely changed the look — and the culture — of Appalachia.

Chestnuts were the climax species of the Appalachian forest — the biggest and most dominant tree. The Sierra Club, in a recent article about chestnuts, calls it “the perfect tree”: “Massive, fast-growing, and rot-resistant, it was easy to mill into cabin logs, furniture, fence posts, and railroad ties. After being harvested, it resprouted; in 20 years, it was ready for the sawyer again. Wide limbs spanned the canopy, filtering sunlight and creating a diverse, layered forest below. Sweet, acorn-size nuts fed squirrels, deer, raccoons and bears. Cooper’s hawks nested in the high branches, wild turkeys in the lower forks. Insects thrived in the craggy bark, which was naturally tannic and a good choice for preserving hides. Cherokee people made dough from the crushed nuts, treated heart troubles with the leaves, and dressed wounds with astringent brewed from the sprouts. And in the fall, when the chestnuts piled up in carpets half a foot thick, white settler families collected and sold them by the bushel.” By some measures, the chestnut accounted for one of every four trees in the forest and, because it fed so much livestock, a key part of the rural economy. “In Appalachia,” the Sierra Club writes, “the heart of the tree’s native range, generations of people were rocked in chestnut cradles and buried in chestnut caskets.”