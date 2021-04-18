Their View: Olympic gold medalist and civil rights pioneer needs a historical marker

Lee didn’t box in the 1948 games in London but was an Olympian nonetheless. That September he came back to visit his family in Botetourt. It was on that return trip that he was arrested on the train between Covington and Clifton Forge, taken to the Alleghany County Jail and held until a $250 bond was posted. At his trial — the record of which is quoted extensively in Conklin’s book — Lee’s attorney suggested that his client was arrested not simply because he was Black but because he was a Black Olympian, an accomplishment that challenged the white southern view of how the world should work. Lee was convicted, fined $5, and appealed. His lawyer was Martin A. Martin from the famed Richmond law firm of Hill, Martin and Robinson — the Hill being Oliver Hill who later argued part of Brown v. Board of Education and for whom the Roanoke courthouse is now named. The next year, the Virginia Supreme Court sided with Martin’s argument — that even though Lee was on a local train, he had a ticket to Washington, which made him an interstate traveler, and courts had already banned segregation on interstate transportation. Lee’s conviction was overturned. That case was one of many dents made in the legal foundation of segregation before it finally fell. Civil rights lawyers were able to use the rationale behind Lee v. Commonwealth to argue other cases in other states.