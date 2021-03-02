 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Their View: North Korea's cyber kleptomania threatens capitalism
0 comments

Their View: North Korea's cyber kleptomania threatens capitalism

  • 0
North Korea

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, 2019. 

 Brendan Smialowski | AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Sometimes missed on North Korea’s voluminous list of human rights abuses are its serial cyber kleptomania and global criminal schemes to rip off the world’s financial systems. Just days ago, we got a grim reminder of the massive cyberthreat it poses to global finance.

A federal indictment unsealed recently charged three North Korean computer programmers with criminal conspiracy to steal and extort more than $1.3 billion of money and cryptocurrency from financial institutions and companies, even to the point of using malicious cryptocurrency applications and systems to defraud.

In a second case, a Canadian-American citizen agreed to plead guilty as a money launderer for several criminal schemes, including a North Korea-orchestrated cyber bank heist.

There is a method to North Korea’s cyberattacks. Effectively blocked from most traditional global financial channels and with a gross domestic product of about $18 billion, roughly half the economic output of Vermont, North Korea is in perpetual search of money. Said Acting U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison for the Central District of California: “The conduct detailed in the indictment are the acts of a criminal nation-state that has stopped at nothing to extract revenge and obtain money to prop up its regime.”

That’s another way of saying that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s ruthless regime, sometimes dubbed the Sopranos State, is financially fragile and in many ways, desperate. Without the Kim family’s dynastic myth that only a Kim can lead the country, brutal oppression backed by a massive military and strategic isolation of its impoverished citizens from foreign influences, North Korea would be a completely collapsed state.

This is the reason political opponents are brutally executed or sentenced to hard labor camps until they succumb to starvation and malnutrition. And why young girls are sold for sex or labor globally. And why threats of nuclear missile confrontation with the United States and South Korea are used to project the totalitarian regime’s illusion of strength to its people.

The federal takedown is crucial, but federal agents have the daunting task to stay on top of North Korea’s cyber kleptomania, which requires close cooperation of the private sector, governments and financial and law enforcement organizations across national boundaries. Cybercrimes can be launched inside or outside of North Korea, and the vastness of the internet requires a high level of sophistication to track or block. A big illicit haul can offset the impact of traditional sanctions and finance Kim’s missile programs.

U.S. policymakers must prioritize countering North Korea’s state-sponsored criminality, especially its cybercriminals. This linchpin to the regime’s survival, if unchecked, will continue to exploit vulnerabilities in cybersecurity and capitalism to the world’s detriment.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Harshbarger wrong; kneeling is respectful

Lots of things disturbed me on Saturday morning. One was the reaction of some representatives to the ETSU basketball team kneeling. Rep. Diana Harshbarger said, “This is disrespectful to everyone who fought or died for our freedoms.” How would she know? I certainly disagree.

Our View: Keep election control local
Opinion

Our View: Keep election control local

A new Virginia Senate bill would require any city or town to hold its elections in November. While many cities in Virginia already hold all elections in November, Bristol doesn’t — and for good reason. Control over local elections should remain with local leaders and communities.

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors
Opinion

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors

To help solve the ongoing problems that face our communities, we must go beyond traditional health care support. We must step up through commitment and compassion in supporting our rural communities when they need us most to address their new, increasing and urgent needs.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts