Their View: North Korea's cyber kleptomania threatens capitalism

Sometimes missed on North Korea’s voluminous list of human rights abuses are its serial cyber kleptomania and global criminal schemes to rip off the world’s financial systems. Just days ago, we got a grim reminder of the massive cyberthreat it poses to global finance.

A federal indictment unsealed recently charged three North Korean computer programmers with criminal conspiracy to steal and extort more than $1.3 billion of money and cryptocurrency from financial institutions and companies, even to the point of using malicious cryptocurrency applications and systems to defraud.

In a second case, a Canadian-American citizen agreed to plead guilty as a money launderer for several criminal schemes, including a North Korea-orchestrated cyber bank heist.

There is a method to North Korea’s cyberattacks. Effectively blocked from most traditional global financial channels and with a gross domestic product of about $18 billion, roughly half the economic output of Vermont, North Korea is in perpetual search of money. Said Acting U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison for the Central District of California: “The conduct detailed in the indictment are the acts of a criminal nation-state that has stopped at nothing to extract revenge and obtain money to prop up its regime.”