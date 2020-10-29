Their View: Nobody looks good right now in situation at Virginia Military Institute

Suppose some future college president says or does something a future governor doesn’t like. Are they in danger of being fired? Under the Northam precedent here, the answer is “yes.” Just a few years ago then-Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli tried to use his office to investigate a certain climate scientist at the University of Virginia whose work had especially offended certain climate change-deniers.

Suppose Cuccinelli had become governor, as he nearly did. If we were to apply the Northam precedent in reverse, a Gov. Cuccinelli might have been able to demand the resignation of the UVa president if he or she didn’t get rid of the offending professor.

Northam may think the allegations at VMI are of such a severe sort as to demand a presidential firing — and perhaps they are. But by doing it so directly, and not going through the governing board, means that going forward every single campus controversy is grist for some headline-seeking candidate for governor. If elected, I will fire the president of … Is that how we want our system of higher education to work?

We’re living through an age in which we’re seeing many political norms and customs in Washington, D.C., being shattered and not always in a good way. Northam has just done the same thing here in Virginia. Not only has Northam set a bad precedent here, he’s missed an opportunity.