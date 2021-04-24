Their View: No to packing the Supreme Court

When McConnell and the Democrats debate the rules of the game, be it nominations, or the rules of the Senate, be assured that it is not about the administration of law or the customs and honor of the Senate — which is what the debate should be about. Both sides are concerned with raw power and nothing but raw power.

There is no evidence whatsoever that a larger court would be a better court. Or that McConnell’s bastardized filibuster well serves the Senate.

Court packing is a power grab, pure and simple.

And Mitch McConnell is no conservative and no custodian of the Senate, like Robert Taft or Mike Mansfield. He has diminished the Senate.

As for the Democrats, they are playing with fire. There is no popular support for adding justices. And their own hold on Congress is precarious.

When Roosevelt tried to pack the court he was coming off a landslide reelection. He had a mandate. The Democrats today do not.