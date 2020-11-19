Their View: Nine questions for Va.’s coming marijuana debate

2. Will localities be able to block marijuana sales? Think of this in the same way that we have “wet” and “dry” counties for alcohol sales. Even in Colorado, which we think of as the most pot-happy state in the country, more than half the counties in the state still don’t allow sales. If Virginia went this route, would this be something local city councils or boards of supervisors could do on their own authority? Or would this require a local referendum to opt out? Given the results in Montana and South Dakota, marijuana advocates may want the referendum because voters may be more open-minded than their representatives are. The JLARC report says it surveyed localities and found “a majority of localities in Northern Virginia and Tidewater would be likely to participate in a commercial market, but localities in Southwest and Southern Virginia may be less interested in participating.”

3. What would be the rules for dispensaries? The JLARC report says the law should make clear they’d need to comply with local zoning regulations, but how visible would they be? Think about all the rules that apply to places that sell alcohol. They can market “happy hour,” but they can’t put up flashing lights that say “beer!” Canada legalized marijuana in 2018. The rules in the province of Ontario sound like something Virginia might adopt. Dispensaries “cannot include any pricing information except for at the point of sale,” so no flashing signs advertising “reefer, $1.99!” Dispensaries “cannot use the depiction of a person, character, or animal (whether real or fiction),” so no Joe Cannabis just as the U.S. doesn’t allow “Joe Camel” for cigarettes. And dispensaries “cannot make cannabis look cool, glamorous, or exciting.” Basically, they can sell it, but they can’t advertise it very much. If you walk around Toronto, you can see stores with garish displays for home hydroponic kits — but it’s hard to find an actual marijuana dispensary unless you know where to look. Speaking of those home hydroponic kits …