Their View: New Year’s resolution No. 1: Be like the firefighters and mask up

One can sense the eye-rolling out there: Is this really going to be another editorial about the need to cover one’s mouth and nose in public settings during the COVID-19 pandemic? Or wash one’s hands? Or keep appropriate social distance? To which, we can happily reply: Why yes, it is. Because reminders of lifesaving practices are not unlike a mother’s love: best when offered unconditionally and frequently. And, in case, you had not noticed, New Year’s has arrived, and it’s time to finalize your list of resolutions for 2021.

You know you need to do this and why. The virus is highly contagious, it will take months yet for the vaccines to begin protecting the wider population, and you have an obligation to yourself, to your family, to your friends and to your community to try to limit the spread as much as you can.

Don’t take our word for it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Public Health Service, leading epidemiologists and Maryland Gov. Larry “Wear the Damn Mask” Hogan are in agreement on this point. The dissenters are mostly in the crackpot territory. More than 326,000 Americans have died from the virus.