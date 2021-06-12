Their View: New drug for Alzheimer’s: Sound science or profit-driven?

The new medicine won’t come cheap. Biogen, the drugmaker, says it will cost around $56,000 annually, which according to CNBC, is much higher than analysts were anticipating. “That’s the wholesale price, and the out-of-pocket cost patients will actually pay will depend on their health coverage,” CNBC wrote.

But Alzheimer’s disease has no cure. The year 2003 was the last that the FDA approved a drug to treat it.

According to health websites, Aduhelm “eliminates beta-amyloid clumps in the brain — a process that Biogen says slows their ability to destroy neurons.” It is given intravenously once a month and is said to slow the process of deterioration in the brain.

Early signs of the disease include forgetfulness over recently learned information; forgetting dates and events; and asking the same questions over and over.

In a touching tribute to his mother who has dementia, Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn (“Catching you up on the heartbreak and happiness in my family”) on June 6 wrote of his mother’s journey and their rituals trying to reach her through song.

“I used to joke that my mother remembers John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt better than she remembers me,” Zorn wrote.