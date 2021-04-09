Their View: Neglected US infrastructure: Pay now or pay (more) later

It’s unfortunate that President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure investment plan has been reduced to the usual Washington sound bites with job creation on the one hand (which is what happens when you title a bill “The American Jobs Plan”) and tax hikes on the other. Not to mention there continues to be a peculiar criticism from Republicans about what constitutes infrastructure as if only roads and bridges fit that bill. In reality, infrastructure represents the basic structural and organizational assets you need to operate a society. People need to be able to get to places (without causing a larger and more destructive carbon footprint), to have water and sewer, schools and so forth. Not everyone needs affordable housing or high-speed broadband, perhaps, but the broader community certainly does if the U.S. wants to promote equal opportunity and to compete within the global economy.