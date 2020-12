Their View: Must act to save the monarch butterfly

Monarch butterfly, get in line.

Federal officials have acknowledged that the once ubiquitous orange-and-black visitor to backyards and gardens is a candidate for threatened or endangered status. Nonetheless, no immediate — nor even short-term — action will be taken to save them. Why? Because other species are at the front of the line, awaiting the designation.

Environmentalists are sounding an alarm that projected delays of up to several years could mean disaster for the butterfly that used to be a common sight on the North American landscape, where 90% of the monarchs live.

On Dec. 15, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said emergency action could be taken earlier and will be evaluated annually, but current plans call for a proposition to list the monarch under the Endangered Species Act in 2024 unless things improve. Or get worse.

And even once the proposition is made, another year (for public comment) would follow.

The delay in a monarch rescue mission comes despite an unheard of public campaign on behalf of the butterfly. That campaign reached from school classrooms to garden clubs to environmental groups and government agencies. Since the effort began picking up speed in 2014, milkweed plants (a lifeline for monarchs) are being planted or nurtured countrywide.