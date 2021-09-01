Their View: Moral injury: The cost to vets of leaving Afghan partners behind

“What I’m hearing is that there’s great anxiety on the part of vets who know that they were protected by these persons and feel an obligation, understandably, to make sure our commitments to them were fulfilled,” Ramsay said.

She said there’s a link between moral injury and high suicide rates among veterans. “We need to pay attention to the ways in which these events could trigger really painful emotions and memories,” she said.

And Ramsay said this phenomenon will not just be limited to those who served in Afghanistan.

“Everything I can see suggests that there are a number of folks who served in Afghanistan and possibly also Vietnam for whom these days are very challenging,” Ramsay said.

Military leaders are aware of those challenges. Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley both spoke out about the emotional dynamics for veterans.

“All of this is very personal for me. This is a war that I fought in and led. I know the country, I know the people, and I know those who fought alongside me,” said Austin, a retired four-star Army general who served as a commander in Afghanistan. “We have a moral obligation to help those who helped us. And I feel the urgency deeply.”

Ramsay and Cassady said it’s important for all Americans to know that veterans may be affected by recent news, even if they didn’t serve in Afghanistan, and that each veteran’s moral wounds will heal differently. For veterans in our neighborhoods, workplaces and social networks, we should take the emotional toll seriously. We shouldn’t make assumptions about how they’re processing the news. We shouldn’t try to elicit political opinions or war stories from them. We should be quick to listen and slow to speak. And, Cassady reminded, it never hurts to thank them for their service.