Their View: Marijuana is now legal; the ‘green rush’ is on for market share

Well, you could grow it — assuming you know how to get some seeds. This is one of many parts of the new law that some Republican legislators have concerns with. The Chatham Star-Tribune quoted Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, earlier this year: “We have put the cart before the horse. With what has passed now, as of July 1, you can grow four plants of marijuana in your house. You can collect it but not sell it. Where do you get the plants and the seeds from? You can’t legally buy either in Virginia.”

Ah, all good questions. Sorry, we can’t help you there. We can, though, offer you some “gardening” advice. Let’s assume you somehow acquire some marijuana seeds — don’t ask, don’t tell. If you plant them outdoors today, you might be able to harvest them before the first frost. Most marijuana-growing websites we consulted (we are not personally acquainted with such cultivation) tell us it takes about eight to nine weeks to grow a decent plant outdoors. That means you might be able to light up some homegrown in September. However, anyone who has ever tried to grow tomatoes knows how not every crop produces according to plan and this is likely to be no exception. Cannabis, we’re told, doesn’t do well once temperatures hit 88 degrees or more. In July 2020, every day in Roanoke hit highs higher than that — higher temperatures that is. That’s a pesky little detail Steve Earle didn’t work into his song.