Their View: Let’s play 10 questions

By contrast, when Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County resigned her House seat Dec. 8 to focus on her campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor, Northam set a special election for Jan. 5 — not quite a month later. Had he adhered to the same schedule here, there would be an election in early February and Chafin’s successor would have been able to serve for at least part of the session. It’s easy to jump to one obvious conclusion — Foy’s successor was likely to be a Democrat (and is), while Chafin’s successor will almost surely be a Republican, so the Democratic governor was eager to fill one seat quickly and not the other. Before Chafin’s passing, the Senate was divided between 21 Democrats and 19 Republicans. Now Democrats have a slightly larger margin to play with. Why shouldn’t we jump to the worst possible conclusion? Here’s an idea: No legislation in which Chafin’s vote would have made the difference should be considered until that seat is filled.