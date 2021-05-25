Their View: Lessons from the Ohio Valley

Last November, the mayor of Pittsburgh joined with seven other mayors in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to make the case for a “Marshall Plan for Middle America.”
More specifically, Mayor Bill Peduto and his colleagues called for moving the Ohio Valley away from its dependence on fossil fuels and instead position it as a center for green energy. They touted a study from the University of Pittsburgh that said the region will probably lose 100,000 fossil fuel jobs as renewable energy gains greater market share — but that investing in green energy would create up to 410,000 jobs over the next decade.
We wrote favorably about this, pointing out that communities on this side of the mountains face the same situation as those on the Ohio Valley side — and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be doing the same thing. We have fossil fuel jobs that are going away. We have communities that need jobs, period. We have a major research university in Virginia Tech. Why aren’t mayors and chairs of boards of supervisors here joining together — from Lynchburg to Lee County — to make the case for why this region should be the Silicon Valley of Green Energy? Or even just a Roanoke Valley and New River Valley and Clinch Valley and any other valley you want? After all, there’s no doubt that renewable energy is one of the fastest-growth job sectors in the country. In fact, the U.S. Labor Department reports that the fastest-growing occupation of all (61% from 2019 to 2029) is expected to be for wind turbine service technicians, whose median pay is $56,230 per year — higher than the median per capita income of every locality in Southwest and Southside Virginia. Solar installers ranked third, at 51%.
Now, as Paul Harvey used to say, here’s the rest of the story.
Last week, Peduto just got voted out of office. Seeking a third term, he lost the Democratic nomination to a more liberal challenger who charged the Peduto hadn’t done enough for the city’s Black neighborhoods. Oops. We don’t know if Pittsburgh’s next mayor will continue to push this plan — from all we’ve read, it sounds like that never even came up in the campaign. There are certainly lots of institutional reasons why any Pittsburgh mayor should be pushing this — the economic facts won’t change no matter who’s in office.
But enough about Pittsburgh. Our interest today is the same as it was when this plan was first presented — why aren’t we doing the same thing? If the next mayor of Pittsburgh keeps pushing this Marshall Plan for Middle America, hey, good for him (and so far all the candidates are hims). If the next mayor doesn’t, and this effort fades, then, hey, that’s a greater market opportunity for us.
So as the mayor of Pittsburgh begins to clear out his desk and wind down his affairs, we renew our call for local government leaders in Southwest and Southside Virginia to step up and make a dramatic case for this region to be a center for renewable energy jobs.
There are two key parts of that sentence. The most operative is the phrase “local government leaders.” That’s very intentional. Notice that the players in the Ohio Valley initiative aren’t governors. They’re not members of Congress. They’re mayors. That’s because the economy doesn’t respect state lines or district lines. Economies operate regionally, which means the mayors of those seven cities along the Ohio Valley (an eighth later joined) are closer to the economic problems than their governors are. In their case they decided they might be closer to the economic solutions, too.
For those of us in Southwest and Southside Virginia, it’s time — past time — to face certain facts. One of those is that we shouldn’t count on the state government. It doesn’t matter who the next governor is — be it Republican Glenn Youngkin or any of the five contenders on the Democratic side. That governor is going to spend a lot more time dealing with things in the urban crescent than in this part of the state. No governor is going to show up and say, “Hey, look what I found for you, here’s your very own Amazon.” It’s time — past time — that we take seriously the words inscribed on the archway at Virginia Military Institute: “You may be whatever you resolve to be.” (That quote has historically been attributed to Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, but history is wrong: It was first uttered either by the 19th-century American educator William Alcott or the 19th-century minister Joel Hawes).
In other words, the onus falls on local government leaders — from the mayor of Lynchburg to the chairman of the Board of Supervisors in Lee County. They could be lining up their counterparts to make the same kind of statement that the mayors in the Ohio Valley have (and then follow through).
That’s not to discount any of the things that actually are happening in the region. On the contrary, we have a better base to build on than many realize, including, oftentimes, ourselves. A solar farm was recently proposed in Buchanan County. The heart of coal country. On a coal mine site. By a coal operator. The energy transition is real, even if it’s not as fast as some wish it to be. And contrary to popular opinion, coal country is not always fighting it. The GO Virginia economic development board for the most southwestern part of the state recently approved a $486,366 grant to assist four coal-related companies that now want to diversify into energy storage and manufacturing. The InvestSWVA economic development group has taken the lead in identifying old mine sites that could be used to help cool data centers. And make no mistake, data centers demand renewable energy. Republicans from coal country have been seen taking the lead in much of this — creating that InvestSWVA group for one thing, pushing data centers for another. One solar energy group recently told us that one of the most enthusiastic legislators on their behalf has been Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, because he sees that as a way to create new jobs in his district.
The challenge is whether the region can move fast enough, and whether it can take advantage of the opportunity before it. The Biden Administration is poised to pour a lot of money into renewable energy. Morally, much of that money should go to the regions losing fossil fuel jobs, although morality often has very little to do with politics. What we need is a unified push to position the region for a fast-growing job sector. Who will take the lead? Perhaps we could even get the soon-to-be-former mayor of Pittsburgh to come offer some advice?