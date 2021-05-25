Their View: Lessons from the Ohio Valley

For those of us in Southwest and Southside Virginia, it’s time — past time — to face certain facts. One of those is that we shouldn’t count on the state government. It doesn’t matter who the next governor is — be it Republican Glenn Youngkin or any of the five contenders on the Democratic side. That governor is going to spend a lot more time dealing with things in the urban crescent than in this part of the state. No governor is going to show up and say, “Hey, look what I found for you, here’s your very own Amazon.” It’s time — past time — that we take seriously the words inscribed on the archway at Virginia Military Institute: “You may be whatever you resolve to be.” (That quote has historically been attributed to Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, but history is wrong: It was first uttered either by the 19th-century American educator William Alcott or the 19th-century minister Joel Hawes).

In other words, the onus falls on local government leaders — from the mayor of Lynchburg to the chairman of the Board of Supervisors in Lee County. They could be lining up their counterparts to make the same kind of statement that the mayors in the Ohio Valley have (and then follow through).