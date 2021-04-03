Their View: Legislature should back Northam’s coal tax credit amendment

We thought that was a great idea. UVa-Wise is one of just two state-supported colleges that doesn’t have any graduate programs; Virginia Military Institute is the other and it’s always a special case. We also know that universities — particularly research universities — are the economic engines of the 21st century. Expanding UVa-Wise seemed an obvious way to help grow a much-needed new economy in Virginia’s coal country.

The General Assembly, in this year’s session, voted to phase out and eventually abolish the state’s coal tax credits. This was inevitable, given a Democratic majority intent on doing away with fossil fuels and also a more dispassionate study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that found the credits actually wind up costing the state more jobs than they save. We can’t argue with math, but we can argue with this: The legislation didn’t propose giving the coalfields anything in return. One sponsor — state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William — at least was involved in a budget amendment that sets aside $500,000 to the coal counties for broadband internet with the informal understanding that it will be used for satellite-based internet. However, the other sponsor, Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, proposed nothing beyond a study, and we were just as pointed in noting how tone-deaf that was. Here she represents a district where the median household income in Albemarle County is $75,394, but she proposes legislation that would undermine jobs paying $59,940 (the annual mean wage of mining roof bolters) in counties where the median household income is as low as $29,226. There are several words for this. One is “privilege.” Many of the others are not fit to print in a family newspaper.