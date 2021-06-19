Their View: Juneteenth: A celebration of freedom we all should embrace

We are a people who have no problem dressing up in green each St. Patrick’s Day and pretending to be an ethnicity that most of us aren’t.
So why, then, is it so hard for some of us to embrace Juneteenth?
We noticed this curious passage earlier this week in a story in The Danville Register & Bee about upcoming Juneteenth events in that community:
When asked if Pittsylvania County leaders wanted to speak to the importance of recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday, spokesperson Caleb Ayers said, “No comment.”
That seems an odd tone. Juneteenth — June 19 — marks the date in 1865 when a Union general brought word to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were now free. Is that still somehow controversial?
No, but apparently the celebration of Juneteenth is in some quarters, and not just Pittsylvania County.
We are now engaged in a great — great as in big, not necessarily great as in laudatory — debate over something called “critical race theory.” It appears that at least part of our upcoming governor’s race will be waged over this — with Republican Glenn Youngkin calling it a political agenda to indoctrinate kids and Democrat Terry McAuliffe calling the hub-bub “a right-wing conspiracy.”
Whatever.
We’re not much interested in theory, one way or another. We’d much rather deal with something old-fashioned — like, you know, facts. So let’s talk some facts.
In a few weeks, we’ll celebrate the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. That document, 245 years after the ink dried, still does a darned good job of setting out the unique promise of America — “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
As students of history, we should acknowledge that our founders, for all their faults, set an incredibly high standard for their new nation. As students of history, we should also be honest enough to acknowledge that we have often fallen short of that standard. Even if you interpret the “men” who are created equal to refer to all of mankind and not a specific gender, there’s still the obvious fact that those words didn’t refer to all of the humanity that inhabited the United States in 1776. Or for many years thereafter.
For a full — and, admittedly, uncomfortable — understanding of our past, we refer you to this page on the website Virginia Places: www.virginiaplaces.org/population/pop1860numbers.html.
It’s nothing more than a recitation of government-compiled statistics — the 1860 census of Virginia.
From these dry numbers, perhaps those who have lost touch with our past can discern some glimmer of what Virginia looked like then.
In Nottoway County that year, the population was counted as 8,836. Of those, 6,468 were held enslaved — 74% of the population held captive by … well, not 26% because the actual number of slave-owners was surely much smaller. A report on Rootsweb.com computed that Nottoway County had 375 slave-owners, which meant that 4.2% of the people in the county owned 74% of the other people in the county. That figure is pretty typical. Washington College historian Adam Goodheart, author of “1861: The Civil War Awakening, has computed that in slave-owning states, only about 4.9% of the people actually owned fellow humans.
Of those 375 slave-owners in Nottoway County, 95 owned 20 or more enslaved people, which accounted for 4,311, or two-thirds of the total enslaved population — which meant that 1% of the county held nearly half the humanity in the county captive. It was the economic interests of that 1% — or that 4.2%, depending on which accounting you prefer — that led to the great blood-letting that we know as the Civil War. All those Confederate battle flags might stand for different things depending on who’s viewing them, but ultimately they are the flag of that 4.2% of the population. The first three letters of Confederacy spell “con,” which is what that secessionist project was — a con job on the poor whites who wound up dying so their richer neighbors could keep their slaves. They might have signed up in the name of state’s rights, but the state’s right to do what?
We single out Nottoway County because it singled itself out — no other county in Virginia in 1860 had a higher percentage of its population enslaved. But many came close. In Amelia County, the figure was 71%. In Cumberland County, 67%. In Greensville County, 65%. In all, 39 counties had more than half their population enslaved — all east of the Blue Ridge. (If you’re curious, the percentage in Pittsylvania County was 44.7%).
The highest percentage west of the Blue Ridge was 47% in Clarke County, in the northern Shenandoah Valley. In Roanoke County, the figure was 32.8%. We think of slavery as being a purely Tidewater-and-Piedmont institution, but that’s not so. Even in what today we call Southwest Virginia, 12% of the population in Tazewell County was enslaved, nearly 11% in Russell County. Only one county in all of antebellum Virginia was listed as slave-free — McDowell County, now part of West Virginia.
We belabor these unhappy statistics to drive home just what it is we’re celebrating today — the end of that crime against humanity. Technically, Juneteenth didn’t celebrate the end of slavery. The vile institution persisted in two border states that had stayed in the Union and thus weren’t subject to the Emancipation Proclamation — Delaware and Kentucky. Not until the 13th Amendment came into effect on Dec. 18, 1865 was slavery formally abolished for good. Even then, the last slaves were actually freed until 1866 — held by Native Americans in the future Oklahoma who had sided with the Confederacy.
But those are technicalities. The point is that we have come to mark today as the day we celebrate the end of slavery. If Juneteenth seems too exotic for you, then think of it as the day that we finally tried to extend Jefferson’s noble words to all Americans. Even then, of course, we did so quite imperfectly, as anyone even vaguely acquainted with the history of the world since then should know.
Some might read that as an indictment of America; we’d prefer to read all this in a more uplifting way. Thomas Jefferson’s words set a standard that no one else from that era dared embrace, a standard we’re still working to achieve. Today, we celebrate the day those words about life and liberty became a little more real. That’s something we should all celebrate.