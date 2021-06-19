Their View: Juneteenth: A celebration of freedom we all should embrace

In Nottoway County that year, the population was counted as 8,836. Of those, 6,468 were held enslaved — 74% of the population held captive by … well, not 26% because the actual number of slave-owners was surely much smaller. A report on Rootsweb.com computed that Nottoway County had 375 slave-owners, which meant that 4.2% of the people in the county owned 74% of the other people in the county. That figure is pretty typical. Washington College historian Adam Goodheart, author of “1861: The Civil War Awakening, has computed that in slave-owning states, only about 4.9% of the people actually owned fellow humans.

Of those 375 slave-owners in Nottoway County, 95 owned 20 or more enslaved people, which accounted for 4,311, or two-thirds of the total enslaved population — which meant that 1% of the county held nearly half the humanity in the county captive. It was the economic interests of that 1% — or that 4.2%, depending on which accounting you prefer — that led to the great blood-letting that we know as the Civil War. All those Confederate battle flags might stand for different things depending on who’s viewing them, but ultimately they are the flag of that 4.2% of the population. The first three letters of Confederacy spell “con,” which is what that secessionist project was — a con job on the poor whites who wound up dying so their richer neighbors could keep their slaves. They might have signed up in the name of state’s rights, but the state’s right to do what?