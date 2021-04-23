Their View: John Boehner, former House speaker, gets revenge in his memoir

There is little in public affairs as entertaining as a politician who has set himself free.

It usually happens after a political career is over, or at least winding down.

It helps if he or she has a sense of humor.

Harry Truman only became the unvarnished Harry Truman after he beat Tom Dewey. He was even more outspoken after he left office and in his dotage.

Barry Goldwater was always pretty blunt, but in his later years, he just didn’t care about the niceties anymore. He was going to say what he thought and put it in the way he wanted to. “I don’t give a damn,” he would say.

And now we have John Boehner, a chain-smoking former longtime southern Ohio congressman who rose to be the floor leader of the Republican Party in the U.S. House, and then to be speaker of the House. He has written a memoir of his time in politics called “On the House,” and it is getting a lot of attention.

Boehner does have a sense of humor, and a good memory. He is settling some scores and having some fun, and the media is eating it up.