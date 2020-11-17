Their View: Joe Biden's got his priorities straight; I should know — after all, he's family

Biden is down-to-earth, yes, but also incredibly impressive in his knowledge of the workings of Washington, D.C., and, more importantly, the world. It made me think that he should one day become president of the United States.

Over the years, my husband and I have been fortunate to interact periodically with Cousin Joe. We attended his mother’s funeral and the inaugural events when President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden were elected. At the Obama-Biden traditional prayer ceremony at St. John’s Episcopal Church, our seating was up with the immediate family. In September 2018, when my son got married on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, we were all surprised to see the former vice president walking along the beach by himself with no security escort, looking a bit out of place along the sand dune in a handsome suit and, of course, his signature aviator sunglasses. While we had invited him to the wedding, we had not expected that he would be able to come. As I hugged him and told him how much it meant that he had changed his speaking schedule to join us for our son’s wedding, he said: “Janet, this is about family.”

All of which is to say, Joe Biden’s priorities are in the right place.