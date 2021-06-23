Their View: It's time to end homelessness

An ACLU investigation of shelters in Southern California found problems including “broken toilets that went unrepaired for months; raw sewage flowing from porta potties; showers with no temperature control if they work at all; infestations of rodents, maggots, and other insects; an acute shortage of soap and cleaning products; a lack of heat on cold winter nights; and flooding during rainstorms.”

The United States Congress and President Joe Biden have a historic opportunity to end the nation’s homelessness crisis, which adversely impacts people from all walks of life, including veterans, families, women and children.

This is why the National Coalition for the Homeless and the Justice Action Mobilization Network are launching an unprecedented national grassroots campaign to end homelessness, long-term unemployment and poverty. The Bringing America Home Now Campaign calls for dramatically expanding federal funding for affordable housing, living-wage jobs and comprehensive social services.

The campaign will promote progressive initiatives that have become part of the mainstream conversation and would apply to all Americans, such as a single-payer universal health insurance system and a universal livable income indexed to the cost of housing.