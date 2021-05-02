Their View: It’s time to use science to its full extent to identify fallen American soldiers

There are thousands of graves the world over for fallen Americans who died on the battlefield of war, graves that have no headstone denoting the identity of the remains therein.

They are unknown soldiers.

In many cases, it needn’t be that way any longer.

DNA analysis can yield a unique genomic fingerprint that can reliably confirm the identity of those lost souls. All it takes is a sample from a blood relative for comparison.

That process of comparison can require sleuthing and, often, leads to a dead end. Relatives can’t be found.

There is another way.

The U.S. Defense Department can work backward. Instead of finding relatives then matching the DNA, military researchers can use the DNA of the fallen soldiers to find the relatives.

It is a tack that has been used by police to solve cold cases in recent years, a method that is possible due to the rising popularity of public genetic databases to which citizens submit DNA samples.

The barrier to widespread and long-overdue identification of those who gave their all: a policy change.