Their View: It’s time to reform or end the filibuster

The U.S. Senate filibuster has been given outsized importance it was never designed to have, and may well have outlived its usefulness.

From a once seldom-used device, it has evolved into a near requirement that most legislation achieve a supermajority of 60 votes in the Senate. Why 60? It’s just one of the many variations the Senate has tinkered with over time.

The filibuster used to be the stuff of high drama, bringing all other business on the Senate floor to a halt. Launching one meant senators had to hold the floor, talking continuously. Sen. Strom Thurmond set an ignominious record by filibustering for 24 hours and 18 minutes in an effort to block the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

In 1975, then-Sen. Walter Mondale of Minnesota pressed for reforms, successfully reducing the votes required to end debate from two-thirds, or 67, to the current three-fifths, or 60. But that too became weaponized. Rather than driving bipartisanship, it has become a frequently employed tool by which a minority of the Senate can block the majority.

Eric Janus, law professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and former president and law school dean at William Mitchell, said that in its current form, the filibuster “gives too much power to the minority. It is being used to obstruct the will of the majority.”