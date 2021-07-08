Their View: Israel’s new government shouldn’t give up on peace

Challenging that bleak assessment is the fact that the status quo is unsustainable. The clashes between Israel and Hamas underscore the anger and resentment not just of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, but of Arab citizens in Israel itself. Doing nothing is a formula for escalating conflict. Furthermore, the calculus that yielded the Oslo Accords nearly 30 years ago is still true: No one has presented a plausible one-state solution that would let Israel remain both Jewish and democratic. Unless Palestinians have their own nation, it’s hard to see how Israel can avoid becoming the illiberal state its critics say it already is.

The new government knows, as well, that U.S. sentiment seems to be shifting, especially among progressive Democrats, who were severely critical of Israel during the recent clashes. To win them back, and to bolster its traditionally strong bipartisan U.S. support, Israel would be wise to work with the Biden administration to improve the lives of Palestinians and keep open the possibility of peace.