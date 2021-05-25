Their View: Israel needs new idea of success against Hamas

Israeli Jews looked at the riots and saw dark visions of the past. Yoav Gallant, a highly decorated general and current Minister of Education, spoke for many when he said that his parents had not come from the ghettos of Eastern Europe and Morocco to face pogroms. He may have meant it as a call to arms, but it sounded instead like a panic attack — and panic is something that Hamas, like any terrorist organization, wants to encourage.

The idea that 1.7 million Arab Israelis are about to start an armed revolt is fanciful, but one Israel’s enemies find worth cultivating. Ismael Haniyeh, the exiled Hamas chief, sent a message of revolutionary solidarity to “the Arabs of 48” (the Hamas term for those who remained in the country after the establishment of Israel.) “We saw what happened in Lod, the Triangle and the Galilee,” he said, hailing the rioters as “Al-Aqsa’s defenders.”

Historically, most Israeli Arabs have not supported Hamas, at least not openly. For better and for worse, Israel is their country. In wartime they have been, if not patriotic, at least publicly neutral. This has been rewarded by increased trust and new avenues to upward mobility and inclusion.

The riots upset this trust. For the first time in years, the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, has been given a leading role in keeping law and order.