Their View: Is Virginia's redistricting commission violating the law?

Two facts remain: Even with Trost-Thornton’s appointment, the commission still has more men than women – and a whole swath of the state is completely unrepresented. So much for either gender diversity or geographical diversity. Those are two of the four categories we were promised and the commission has failed on both counts. A future legislature, if it were so inclined, could fix both of these things by re-writing the law to require diversity, not just “give consideration” to it. We often think of calls for “diversity” as a liberal thing, a sign of wokeness. Here, though, actual diversity would benefit a lot of conservative voters in Southwest Virginia.

No matter who draws the lines, the state’s population trends will dictate that Southwest Virginia will lose seats in this redistricting. Having someone from Southwest Virginia at the table won’t change that. Still, it would be nice – more than nice – if someone from Southwest Virginia had some say in how those new lines get drawn. We are a nation founded on the principle of “no taxation without representation,” but we’re about to get redistricting without representation. On behalf of Southwest Virginia, we cry foul. (This is also a problem that could still be fixed: Someone else on the commission could resign to make way for a Southwest Virginia representative. Just a hint.)