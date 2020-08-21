Their View: Is ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’ canceled?

Now we have something new to argue about: Is “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” still an appropriate song to play? Or does it glorify the Confederacy?
This isn’t a new question. The writer Ta-Nehisi Coates took on the song back in 2009 as “another story about the blues of Pharaoh” —meaning the song is mourning for the wrong side. The song — first made famous by The Band in 1969 — is undeniably a mournful song told from the vantage point of a former Confederate soldier. But what, exactly, is it mourning? The question arises now because the blues singer Marcus King recently hosted a virtual concert featuring songs from The Band. One of the musicians involved was the Alabama-born Early James, who is sometimes described as a country singer and sometimes not. In any case, James sang “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” — but changed the lyrics to better fit modern sensibilities.
The original goes:
Like my father before me, I’m a working man
And like my brother before me, I took a rebel stand
Well, he was just eighteen, proud and brave
But a Yankee laid him in his grave
I swear by the blood below my feet
You can’t raise a Caine back up when he’s in defeat
James’ reworking goes:
Unlike my father before me, who I will never understand
Unlike the others below me, who took a rebel stand
Depraved and powered to enslave
I think it’s time we laid hate in its grave
I swear by the mud below my feet
That monument won’t stand, no matter how much concrete
That rewrite made headlines in Rolling Stone and beyond. This is a curious and troublesome turn of events. It’s one thing for people to turn against statues they didn’t put up. It’s quite another to turn against a favorite song of the Baby Boom generation. That’s just a bit too fresh. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” hit No. 1 in 1969, and Rolling Stone once ranked it No. 245 on a list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. Since then, it’s been covered by almost anybody who matters: the Allman Brothers, Joan Baez, Zac Brown, Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels, Jerry Garcia, Richie Havens, Bruce Hornsby … need we go on? We don’t know the politics of all those musicians but we know some to be pretty liberal — so is it possible that liberals could have embraced an offensive song? That, of course, brings us back to the original question: Does the song really glorify the Confederacy?
If you dissect the lyrics, it’s kind of a historical mess:
Virgil Caine is my name and I served on the Danville train
’Til Stoneman’s cavalry came and tore up the tracks again.
George Stoneman was a Union cavalry officer and he did tear up railroad tracks in April 1865 — in Southwest Virginia. He never made it to the Richmond and Danville Railroad, so he couldn’t tear them up “again,” but the word does rhyme with “train.” And then:
Back with my wife in Tennessee
And one day she said to me
“Virgil, quick! Come see!
There goes Robert E. Lee!”
Umm, Lee wasn’t in Tennessee. Here may be the key to the whole song. It wasn’t written by a Southerner. It wasn’t even written by an American. It was written by Robbie Robertson, a Canadian. He was struck by how widespread Civil War imagery was in the South. He was also looking for a song that The Band’s Arkansas-born drummer, Levon Helm, could sing and thought a song told from the standpoint of a defeated Confederate would be a nice vehicle. Helm took Robertson to a library so he could research the Civil War. In an interview last year with Sirius XM, Robertson said “that’s all it was.” To paraphrase Freud, sometimes a song is just a song.
The problem with the song — if there’s a problem — is how it’s been appropriated, to use a contemporary buzzword. James says that growing up, he remembers people who had that song — and sometimes Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” — as their ringtones. “People take that song as their anthem,” he says. Are those really songs about (white) Southern pride, though? A lot of Southerners don’t understand “Sweet Home Alabama” properly. It’s actually something of a civil rights song written in code. “In Birmingham, they love the governor,” the Lynyrd Skynyrd song goes. At the time the governor was George Wallace. That line is quickly followed by “Boo! Boo! Boo!” Buried deep in the mix at the end of the song is a line that sounds like “Montgomery’s got the answer” — and that’s how the current band sings it. What does that mean? Consider that Birmingham was the site of the notorious church bombing, while Montgomery was the city identified with Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. That’s a nuanced reading of the song that most people don’t think about it and yet it’s there. Interviews with band members at the time — sadly, many are gone — bear out that interpretation. Lynyrd Skynyrd, of course, is complicated: The band used a Confederate flag as part of its logo, although it’s fair to say that white Southerners then didn’t see that flag the way many do now. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” is complicated, too. Or maybe it’s not? The song expresses no political opinions, just sadness at the loss of a brother and the devastation wrought by war. Robertson wrote a fine tune and managed to work in some nice details even if some of them are wrong. The title sounds elegiac, but consider the chorus:
The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the people were singin’
Why were people singing? That’s not something one usually does in defeat. Were they possibly celebrating? The song doesn’t say. Jack Hamilton, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia, writes in Slate that the song is really an anti-war song: “To my ears, ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’ has more in common with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” or Stevie Wonder’s ‘Front Line’ — two explicitly class-based critiques of the Vietnam War — than it does with ‘Dixie’ or ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ or ‘Gone With the Wind’ or any number of countless other American fictions that glamorize Southern slavery. I don’t believe the song was intended to be anyone’s ‘anthem,’ and people who embrace it as such are doing something much worse than missing the point. But songs don’t get to choose to whom they mean what, and I certainly don’t fault anyone who’d rather never hear this one again.”
In that sense, songs are like statues — they have whatever meaning we want them to have.
