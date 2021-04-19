Their View: Is it really 'cancel culture' or the free market at work?

One of the first lessons we learn as children is that actions have consequences.
If we eat all our peas, we’ll get dessert.
If we pull the cat’s tail, we’ll probably get scratched.
If we put our hand on a hot stove, we’ll get burned.
These are simple lessons, even if they’re sometimes disagreeable. We really hate peas and pulling the cat’s tail is kind of fun, although getting clawed to bloody shreds isn’t.
So why, then, all the fuss over something now being called “the cancel culture”?
This is simply a larger version of that childhood lesson: Actions have consequences. Those who object to the so-called “cancel culture” just don’t like those consequences.
The most recent commotion comes over the companies that have weighed in to protest the new voting law that Georgia has passed — with the most high-profile company being the collection of billionaires called Major League Baseball, which has pulled its All-Star game out of Atlanta.
Let’s review the sequence of events as dispassionately as we can.
Georgia passed a new voting law, which it has every right to do. Whether this law is “Jim Crow in the 21st century” (as President Biden called it) or “a really good bill” that “expands access” (as Georgia’s governor says) is completely immaterial to our discussion, or should be. Georgia passed a bill, which is what state legislatures do.
Now, some people objected to that bill, which is very much their right, and at least one organization (Major League Baseball) has made a business decision in response. Whether that is a courageous moral stand or a stupid decision to appease certain people is likewise immaterial. The baseball commissioner had a right to do what he did.
And now some other people — from former President Donald Trump on down — object to those objections and have called for a boycott of Major League Baseball “and all of the woke companies” that have spoken up. So, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, as well. This is also their right.
So why the controversy?
We ask that somewhat facetiously, of course. The flashpoint here (other than initial act of Georgia passing its controversial new voting law) is that we’re not accustomed to major corporations getting involved in politics like this.
Or are we?
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell certainly doesn’t think so. “I found it completely discouraging to find a bunch of corporate CEOs getting in the middle of politics,” he complained. He went on to say: “My warning, if you will, to corporate America is to stay out of politics. It’s not what you’re designed for.”
If McConnell had stopped there, he might have found a fair amount of agreement on the left, where corporate influence in politics is often decried. Except then McConnell added: “I’m not talking about political contributions.”
Well, that’s a pretty big exception.
The reality is that lots of companies get involved in politics all the time — it’s just part of the background noise of politics. That involvement comes in the form of campaign contributions — and both parties are usually quite happy to take their money. Virginia’s campaign laws are noteworthy because they allow just about anything. The Virginia Public Access Project’s online records go back to 1996. Since then, the top corporate campaign donor in Virginia is Dominion Energy, which has given nearly $14.5 million. Surely Dominion expects more from that investment than simply “good governance.” It might, just might, have a few thoughts about your utility bill. In that same time, Verizon has given $5.4 million. You think Verizon might have some opinions about cell service and broadband? The only difference here is that some companies have weighed in on an issue — voting rights — that (a) is quite high-profile at the moment and (b) is outside the normal range of issues that companies usually express an opinion about.
You can make a case that Dominion has a legitimate interest in how energy is regulated because that’s their business, but Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta shouldn’t have an opinion about voting laws because that’s not what they do. The problem with that rationale: All those companies depend on consumers. Maybe MLB should concentrate on the designated hitter rule and Coca-Cola should go back to selling flavored sugar water but they’re all making a bet that consumers will think better of them for taking a stand than if they didn’t. Maybe they’re wrong — MLB is sure wrong about the new extra innings rules and Coke was sure wrong about the New Coke. Or maybe they know their consumers better than politicians do. “These corporations are focused on those Americans with buying power, and on those they predict will have that buying power going forward,” writes Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson. “When they take a stand against voter suppression laws, they are making a bet that the future of America is moving away from the Republicans toward a more inclusive society.” She highlights a structural problem with American democracy: Republicans represent a lot of districts with little demographic change while Democrats do not. Companies, though, don’t see districts at all: They just see the overall marketplace and where it’s headed. You still don’t have to like what these companies have done, but it would be useful for their critics to understand why they’re doing it. They’re simply responding to the free market, or at least their perceptions of that market. They may be taking a liberal position, but they’re doing so for very conservative reasons. Adam Smith’s batting average is pretty darned high.
Conservatives are the most upset now about the so-called “cancel culture” but over the years they’ve often been at the forefront of calling for boycotts of companies they objected to. The late Jerry Falwell once called for a boycott of Target and Costco because they used the phrase “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” Conservatives sure boycotted the Dixie Chicks (now just the Chicks) after they criticized President George W. Bush. Were those boycotts justified or silly? Doesn’t matter. We’re all free agents in the marketplace. If you feel that strongly about something, maybe you should boycott. The only thing different now is we’re seeing this tactic used more frequently and for different kinds of offenses.
Perhaps the better question is whether we should feel that strongly about something or whether we should let more grievances pass by unaddressed. Or, phrased differently, should some actions not have consequences?