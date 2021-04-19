Their View: Is it really 'cancel culture' or the free market at work?

The reality is that lots of companies get involved in politics all the time — it’s just part of the background noise of politics. That involvement comes in the form of campaign contributions — and both parties are usually quite happy to take their money. Virginia’s campaign laws are noteworthy because they allow just about anything. The Virginia Public Access Project’s online records go back to 1996. Since then, the top corporate campaign donor in Virginia is Dominion Energy, which has given nearly $14.5 million. Surely Dominion expects more from that investment than simply “good governance.” It might, just might, have a few thoughts about your utility bill. In that same time, Verizon has given $5.4 million. You think Verizon might have some opinions about cell service and broadband? The only difference here is that some companies have weighed in on an issue — voting rights — that (a) is quite high-profile at the moment and (b) is outside the normal range of issues that companies usually express an opinion about.

You can make a case that Dominion has a legitimate interest in how energy is regulated because that’s their business, but Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta shouldn’t have an opinion about voting laws because that’s not what they do. The problem with that rationale: All those companies depend on consumers. Maybe MLB should concentrate on the designated hitter rule and Coca-Cola should go back to selling flavored sugar water but they’re all making a bet that consumers will think better of them for taking a stand than if they didn’t. Maybe they’re wrong — MLB is sure wrong about the new extra innings rules and Coke was sure wrong about the New Coke. Or maybe they know their consumers better than politicians do. “These corporations are focused on those Americans with buying power, and on those they predict will have that buying power going forward,” writes Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson. “When they take a stand against voter suppression laws, they are making a bet that the future of America is moving away from the Republicans toward a more inclusive society.” She highlights a structural problem with American democracy: Republicans represent a lot of districts with little demographic change while Democrats do not. Companies, though, don’t see districts at all: They just see the overall marketplace and where it’s headed. You still don’t have to like what these companies have done, but it would be useful for their critics to understand why they’re doing it. They’re simply responding to the free market, or at least their perceptions of that market. They may be taking a liberal position, but they’re doing so for very conservative reasons. Adam Smith’s batting average is pretty darned high.