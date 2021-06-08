Their View: Investing in schools builds communities

As one of the most memorable school years in history winds down, state and local school leaders are considering how to make the most of the $190 billion federal dollars in COVID-19 relief flowing to our nation’s public schools.

The wise course of action would be to fund initiatives that address both the short-term impacts of the pandemic, while laying the groundwork for long-term student success. Fortunately, some states have already taken this approach with money from the first round of federal relief aid, distributed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act.

In California, state leaders used $45 million in CARES funding to start a competitive grant program for expanding and sustaining school programs that provide student health, mental health and other support services, as well as training to local personnel. In Ohio, Cincinnati’s school district used CARES money to offer students summer learning programs that address both short-term learning loss due to the pandemic and provide learning opportunities that could be sustained when schools resume in the fall.

In each of these cases, state leaders were guided by what’s known as the “community school” strategy.