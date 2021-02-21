Their View: Investigate Donald Trump for criminal acts, just as Mitch McConnell says

At the conclusion of George W. Bush’s presidency, I urged that a criminal investigation be started to look at the actions of those who were responsible for the illegal torture of detainees. The Obama administration, in a desire for unity, decided not to pursue this. But the result was that there never was the accountability that the law should provide.

That failure allowed Vice President Dick Cheney and others to later claim that their actions were justified and desirable, when all of the evidence documented that the torture violated United States and international law.

No doubt it will be tempting for the Biden administration to follow a similar path of not considering criminal charges against Trump. Biden wants to heal divisions and pursue his ambitious agenda. Criminal investigation and prosecution of Trump would be divisive, as we saw with the partisan split in Congress. Moreover, no administration has ever pursued criminal charges against a prior occupant of the White House.

But what makes this different — and therefore unlikely to set a precedent for the future — is that never before has there been a president whose words and actions led directly to a violent insurrection. McConnell laid out the reason for an investigation succinctly: