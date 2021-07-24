Their View: Insurrection investigation: Will GOP rise to the moment?

Some Democrats might well be focused on political opportunity, too. And if that’s all their intent with this investigation, then shame on them. So far, at least, Speaker Pelosi and many others of her party appear legitimately interested in exploring the terrible events of that day. A mob of Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the election — called into action by Trump himself — stormed the U.S. Capitol, disrupting a joint session of Congress as it certified the election in favor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It was not “rowdy tourism” or “free speech in action” or any of the various other bogus explanations that have been offered by those who seek to avoid the ugly truth. The mob occupied and vandalized one of this country’s most sacred spaces. Five people were killed as a direct result. How could all Americans not be absolutely horrified by this criminal conduct?