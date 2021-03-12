Their View: Instead of Meghan Markle invigorating the royal family, it drove her to thoughts of suicide

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, painted a deeply disturbing picture of their life inside the British royal family before they left it all to live in Southern California. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey — their neighbor in Montecito — that aired Sunday night, Markle talked about racism, loneliness, a dictatorial palace staff, savage treatment by the tabloid press, and feelings of such deep despair that she didn’t want to live anymore.

“That was a clear and real and frightening, constant thought,” Markle, now expecting a baby girl, told Winfrey. But when she went to the “institution” — as she called the advisers and staff who run the business of the working royal family — to say she “needed to go somewhere to get help … I was told I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

The couple’s most troubling statement was that someone in the royal family discussed with Harry, during the biracial Markle’s first pregnancy, concerns over “how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Harry refused to identify the person, but he told Winfrey after the interview that it was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip, his grandparents.