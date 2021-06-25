Their View: If there are aliens in those UFOs, they must not like us

We shouldn’t completely banish the thought that inter-galactic vehicles or life forms might drop by. On the other hand, if they do exist we probably won’t learn about them from a Pentagon task force heavy on intelligence officers and light on scientists. If nothing else, people tend to find what they’re looking for. The Pentagon’s people are valuable experts on military technology, but by nature, they scan the skies and waters for foreign threats, not interplanetary visitation. At least the task force should include in its report the data and evidence that it has collected, to allow for independent scientific scrutiny.

It was perhaps Isaac Asimov who gave us the best explanation of why any theoretical aliens might not want to make contact with us. During the Cold War, he wrote a short story about an interplanetary governing body that is just about to enter the people of Earth into its ledger of mature planets because they have achieved atomic power. But when the keeper of the ledger learns that they are testing nuclear power on their own planet, he crosses them off.

If Asimov were here today, he might tweak that story a bit. The aliens might take measure of our rising sea levels, the recurring drought and wildfires, the existential threat to our species from climate change, and wonder at a form of life that would destroy its own home this way. Why bother trying to reason with such creatures? The wise keeper of the ledger would probably cross us off again, muttering the title of the original story: “Silly Asses.”