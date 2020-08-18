Their View: How women’s suffrage was won — and lost — and won in Virginia

One hundred years ago today, Tennessee voted to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Some paperwork followed, and eight days later, on Aug. 26, women were guaranteed to right to vote.
The politics behind this have now faded into history, but many remain relevant to us today — perhaps even more so. Here’s what we often overlook: Some women once had the right to vote and then lost it. The first woman allowed to vote was Lydia Taft — or, in the official language of the times, “the widow Josiah Taft.” In 1756, with the French and Indian War underway, the town of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, held a town meeting to vote on whether to increase the town’s contribution to the war effort. Only male property holders were allowed to vote, but Josiah Taft had been the biggest property owner in town. It was decided that out of respect to his legacy — and the practicality of the matter — that his widow should be allowed to vote. So she did. Lydia Taft voted in favor of appropriating more money for the war. After the revolution, states adopted new constitutions — and one by one, they eliminated this loophole. Except New Jersey. New Jersey in 1790 voted to allow all “free inhabitants” to vote, regardless of gender. In 1807, though, New Jersey changed its mind — and took the right away. History doesn’t always move in straight lines.
Virginia had a chance to be the first state to allow women to vote — again. In 1868, when Virginia was drawing up its post-Civil War constitution, presiding officer John Underwood urged delegates to extend the vote to women. He couldn’t even get delegates to vote on what they regarded as an outlandish proposition. Instead, Wyoming became the first — in 1870, while still a territory. Its reasons for doing so weren’t the best. The Democrats who controlled the territorial legislature were upset that the U.S. Constitution now allowed Black men to vote. Wyoming decided the best way to dilute its already-small pool of Black voters was to allow women to vote. It seems odd because much of the West is quite politically conservative today, but in the 19th century, the frontier was considered rather progressive — and a hotbed for women’s suffrage. When Congress balked at admitting Wyoming to the Union in 1890 unless it dropped the provision for women’s suffrage, the territorial legislature wired back: “We will remain out of the Union one hundred years rather than come in without the women.” Congress relented, and Wyoming thus became the first state that allowed women to vote. Eight others followed — all in the West. Then the movement stalled. Women’s suffrage advocates concluded the solution was not to fight state-by-state but to push for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Throughout the 1910s, women’s suffrage was one of the biggest political questions of the day.
As with many other things — both then and now — Southern politicians were the biggest obstacle to progress. Aside from their natural conservatism, Southern politicians had a special fear about allowing women to vote — it would mean that Black women could vote. They’d successfully disenfranchised as many Black men as possible and presumably could do the same with Black women (and ultimately did). But they worried that a federal amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote would complicate matters. In his book “Virginia: From Bourbonism to Byrd,” historian Allen Moger quotes conservative Democrats who warned that the 19th Amendment would lead to “overthrowing white supremacy, pure elections and the Democratic party.” By “pure,” they meant pure white, and even then only certain types of white voters.
It was a Virginia congressman — Charles Carlin of Alexandria — who successfully bottled up a constitutional amendment in his House subcommittee. And it was a Virginian by birth — President Woodrow Wilson — who staunchly opposed women’s suffrage until he decided it was politically convenient to support it. Another historical curiosity: Republicans were often more supportive of women’s suffrage than Democrats. In 1916, Charles Evans Hughes became the first presidential candidate to back women’s suffrage. That same year, the Virginia Republican Party — meeting in a convention in Roanoke — endorsed women’s suffrage. The only problem was that Republicans didn’t count for much outside the western mountains. Even when Congress finally voted out an amendment in 1918 and sent it to the states, all the Democrats who represented Virginia voted against it. Only C. Bascom Slemp of Wise County — the state’s lone Republican congressman — voted in favor.
Likewise, the handful of Republicans in the General Assembly were favorably inclined toward ratification; it was the Democrats who were generally opposed. One Republican — Del. Walter Robertson of Bristol — took the most radical position. He didn’t see the amendment giving women the right to vote, he saw it as removing a prohibition to “the natural right” that women already possessed. The historians who wrote the recently published “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia” note that this was “one of the boldest recorded affirmations” any Virginia politician ever made.
It also didn’t count for much. The Democratic-controlled General Assembly rejected the 19th Amendment by wide margins — 24-10 in the state Senate, 62-22 in the House of Delegates. Curiously, that same legislature then proceeded to set in motion an amendment to the state constitution to allow women to vote — 28-11 in the Senate, 67-10 in the House. The rationale: With a change in the state Constitution, Virginia could more easily make sure they disenfranchised Black women. With a federal amendment, who knows what the federal government might do?
That state amendment never got acted on. Under the rules at the time, it would have to be voted on again in 1922. By then, the 19th Amendment was already ratified — without any help from Virginia. The amendment was a closer call than we might remember. The main hold-outs were in the South, so proponents didn’t have many places to go to get the 36th state necessary. They could have gotten it from Connecticut, which eventually voted in September 1920. But instead they got it from Tennessee. The vote in the House was tied until one legislator switched his vote. Harry Burn was just 25, the youngest member of the legislature. He also had in his pocket a letter from his mother beseeching him to vote “yes.” Burn changed his mind and changed history. He also was, yes, a Republican.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!