Their View: How to restore humanity to the asylum process Trump imploded

As of Friday, the Biden administration is allowing asylum seekers who have been living in limbo along the U.S.-Mexico border to enter the U.S. to await processing of their applications, a welcome redress of a cruelty inflicted by the Trump administration on up to 70,000 people seeking sanctuary. But it also will force the new administration to confront a thorny situation that has bedeviled the U.S. government for years.

Under the new policy, up to 25,000 migrants in President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program — officially, the Migration Protection Protocols — will be allowed to enter the U.S. in small batches at the San Ysidro, California, El Paso and Brownsville, Texas, ports of entry after they have been screened for the coronavirus. Then their cases will be transferred to courts in cities near where they have relatives or places to stay.

Mindful of the message this might send, the administration has also warned those without pending asylum cases not to try to enter the country, though in truth some asylum seekers have been gaining admission since Biden suspended new enrollments in the Remain in Mexico program.